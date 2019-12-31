Days
WVC police investigating a homicide involving 4-year-old girl

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City are investigating a homicide early Tuesday morning near 4502 West Losee Drive.

Roxeanne Vainuku, Public Information officer, WVCPD says a woman knocked on a neighbors door around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning telling the neighbor she killed her 4-year-old daughter.

The neighbor called 911, police say.

Vainuku says when responding officers arrived on scene they confirmed the death of the 4-year-old female.

Officials say they also found a 6-year-old boy asleep in home when police arrived, the child is staying with grandmother.

Police cleared and secured the home and are seeking a search warrant to go in for evidence, officials say.

Cause of death is unknown and the mother of the deceased was taken into custody and is being questioned, Vainuku says.

This is a developing news story and this will be updated when more information is available.

