Police investigating auto-ped that sent man to hospital in critical condition

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a van while standing at a bus stop Thursday evening.

Captain Phil Kirk with the Park City Police Department said the incident happened at 7:12 p.m. when police responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at 1482 Empire Avenue.

A young man was reportedly waiting at a bus stop when a van traveling northbound hit the victim. The male victim was taken to the University of Utah Hospital, according to Capt. Kirk.

The driver of the van is cooperating with police and Capt. Kirk says both Park City Police and Utah Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

