Police investigating after man shot in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon.

According to Salt Lake City Police Lt. D. Wierman, the shooting appears to have taken place in an apartment complex parking lot near 700 North 900 West.

When police arrived they found a victim with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police are still trying to interview witnesses and attempting to determine suspect information at this time.

Few details of the suspect, or how many people were involved have not yet been released.

An update will be provided once additional details are released.

