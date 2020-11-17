Police investigating after man found with stab wounds in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds Tuesday morning.

LT. Pascadlo with Salt Lake City Police said calls started coming into authorities around 7:45 a.m. in regards to man walking around with a stab wound.

As police were looking for him, the 34-year-old man knocked on a door near 1100 South West Temple asking for help.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. As police are still investigating, it is unknown if there are any suspects or any other victims.

*Developing* an update will be provided once additional information is released.