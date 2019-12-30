Police investigating after man found dead in Walmart parking lot in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City are investigating after a man was found dead early Sunday morning.

According to Roxeanne Vainuku, West Valley City Police spokesperson, someone found the man around 8 a.m. sitting on the ground next to a sign at the Walmart located at 5600 West 3180 South.

When police arrived, the man was found to be deceased. His car was located nearby but the man was not dressed for the cold weather.

Police said the man is 39-years old and they do not consider his death to be suspicious and they do not suspect foul play.

His body was transported to the Medical Examiner where they will determine his cause of death.

The man’s name will not be released at this time.

