Police: Intoxicated man upset over Trump’s election loss, fires weapon, threatens to kill victim during argument

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is facing felony charges after shots were fired during an argument between two people partially involving President Trump’s election loss.

According to arresting documents, Jerry Aubrey, 41, was arrested on Sunday after police were called to a cabin in Big Cottonwood Canyon on a report that the man was holding him and others against their will for over four hours and they were afraid to leave.

The victim stated Aubrey was highly intoxicated and made multiple threats to kill or harm him.

At one time, Aubrey left the cabin and when the victim went to see where he went, he heard 1-3 gunshots coming from where Aubrey was standing, believing one of the shots was fired directly towards him.

The victim returned to the cabin and a short time later Aubrey also returned. He was only allowed in after he no longer had the gun, according to documents.

The victim said Aubrey continued to argue and threaten to kill him, saying at one point he had to block the suspect from attempting to enter a cabinet drawer where knives were kept and possibly another firearm. documents state.

Officers were able to locate shell casings and a magazine where the victim said the suspect was standing outside.

When Officers were dealing with Aubrey, they noted a very strong odor of alcohol and he was having a hard time standing without assistance.

During discussions with police, Aubrey said the argument was over mainly over relationship issues with his wife as well as political views. Police later confirmed Aubrey was upset over President Donald Trump’s loss.

Aubrey was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces one third-degree felony discharge of a firearm and misdemeanor threat of violence and intoxication. A background check shows Aubrey has no criminal history in Utah.

*Article was written from police reports at the time of arrest and may not contain the full details or findings. As the investigation continues, information is subject to change.*