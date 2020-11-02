Police in West Valley City on scene of barricaded suspect

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City have been on the scene of a barricaded suspect since early Monday morning.
According to West Valley City Police spokesperson, Roxeanne Vainuku, an officer came across a 33-year-old violent parole fugitive around 4 a.m. That man avoided the officer and went into his home near 4000 South Boothill Drive and barricaded himself inside.
SWAT was then called to the scene.
Vainuku said there are no hostages and at this time no injuries.
ABC4 will continue to provide updates as additional details are released.
