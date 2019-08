WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City are looking for a woman they said is a suspect in multiple fraud cases.

Police said there are multiple cases along the Wasatch Front where the suspect used stolen credit cards to “rack up tens of thousands of dollars in fraud every week”.

If you recognize this woman please contact West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000. Case 19I012596.

