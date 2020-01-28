Police in Tooele looking to identify woman wanted for questioning in armed robbery

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Tooele are hoping the public can help identify a woman wanted for questioning in an armed robbery case.

“Unfortunately the photos in this case are not as clear as we always want them to be,” stated the post. “Regardless, we have an obligation to this community to pursue whatever leads we have available to us.”

Police said they are currently looking for the individual shown in the driver seat of the vehicle and believe she may have further information about a recent armed robbery.

If you recognize this person you are being asked to contact Detective Curtis at 435-882-8900 or call the Tooele County Dispatch Center at 435-882-5600. Please reference case 00240.

