Police in South Jordan investigating suspicious death

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are currently investigating a suspicious death in South Jordan Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Sam Winkler, South Jordan Police Department, they responded to a home near 10200 S Jordan Creek Drive (800 West) around 9:45 a.m.

Dispatch logs show the call came in on a report of a gunshot victim but Winkler was not able to confirm how the person died other than to say the death is being considered suspicious.

Few details have been released, an update will be provided once additional information is available.