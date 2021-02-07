Police in SLC search for suspect who struck, killed, elderly pedestrian and fled

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for a suspect who struck and killed an elderly man walking across the street in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Steve Wooldridge, Salt Lake City Police, a 79-year-old man was struck at 400 South 200 West just after midnight. The man was pushing a shopping cart as he crossed the street against the light.

The man was conscious and breathing when EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital but he succummed to his injuries a short while later.

Wooldridge said they are looking for possibly an African American male driving a gray or silver SUV that would have heavy front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.