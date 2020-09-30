Police in Sandy hoping to identify men who robbed CVS

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Sandy are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly robbed a CVS a couple of weeks ago.

In a post on the Sandy City Police Department Twitter, they stated the two men were involved in the armed robbery at the CVS Pharmacy on Sept. 16.

The men arrived at the location in a black sedan as seen in the photos.

If anyone has any information regarding the robbery or the men, you are asked to contact Sandy City Police at 801-568-7200.