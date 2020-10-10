Police in Salt Lake looking for missing 16-year-old with disabilities

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are looking for a 16-year-old boy with disabilities that went missing early Saturday morning.

According to a post by Salt Lake City Police, Andrew Chandler was last seen walking into an alley near 1100 West 400 North around just before 2 a.m.

Police said Andrew functions at the capacity of a 9-year-old.

Andrew is described as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches tall, 130 lbs with brown hair and a mullet style haircut. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black shorts, black socks, and no shoes.

If you have seen Andrew, please call police at 801-799-3000.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate