Police in Salt Lake looking for missing 16-year-old with disabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are looking for a 16-year-old boy with disabilities that went missing early Saturday morning.

According to a post by Salt Lake City Police, Andrew Chandler was last seen walking into an alley near 1100 West 400 North around just before 2 a.m.

Police said Andrew functions at the capacity of a 9-year-old.

Andrew is described as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches tall, 130 lbs with brown hair and a mullet style haircut. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black shorts, black socks, and no shoes.

If you have seen Andrew, please call police at 801-799-3000.