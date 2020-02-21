Police in Salt Lake City investigating suspicious death after man found inside steel pipe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are currently investigating a suspicious death near a construction site in Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.

Police said the body of an adult man was found inside an 18 inch steel pipe which was located behind a shopping center at 1110 South 300 West.

Someone in the area noticed the body and called police. Investigators do not know how long the man has been there.

The man’s body will be taken to the Medical Examiner in Salt Lake City for an autopsy.

The man’s identity is not currently known.

