Police in Salt Lake City make major drug bust

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City made a major drug bust Tuesday night.

According to a post on the Salt Lake City Police Twitter, city narcotics and Street Crimes Units seized 1.2 Lbs of Meth, 1.2 Lbs of Heroin, 22 grams of marijuana, 20 Oxy pills and cash.

“Needless to say, we’re happy to have the offender in jail and the drugs off the street! Good work by our detectives,” stated in the post.

The street value of the heroin is approximately $30,000, the meth has a street value between $8,000 and $10,000, and the marijuana values between $200-$300.

The name of the suspect was not released.

