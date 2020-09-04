Police in Salt Lake City looking for ‘person of interest’ in homicide near ballpark

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are hoping the public can help identify a man wanted in connection to a homicide near the ballpark last month.

Police said the homicide happened on August 12 at 54 East Harrison Avenue. Officers received a report around 5:30 p.m. of a man that was down in the street from a possible gunshot wound.

When police arrived, 49-year-old Luis Melendez had already died from his injuries.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking said police talked to witnesses and combed through surveillance camera footage where they were able to capture a photo of a man they say they would like to talk to.

Courtesy: SLCPD

If you recognize this person, or have any information about the homicide, please contact Salt Lake City Police at 8001-799-3000.