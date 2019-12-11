Police in Salt Lake City looking for man suspected of child rape

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of child rape.

According to a tweet on the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Twitter, Eimone Brown, 18, has warrants for first-degree felony sodomy on a child, rape of a child and second-degree felony sex abuse of a child.

Court documents state the $300,000 warrant was issued on November 26 after the Salt Lake County District Attorney filed charges related to an incident in June where a 13-year-old girl said she met up with Brown from her house and walked to a nearby park where he took her behind the bushes and raped her.

Brown additionally has another warrant regarding a charge of drug possession from July he failed to show up to court for.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Brown, please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 19-119689.

