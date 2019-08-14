Police in Roy looking for 2 suspects in aggravated robbery

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Roy are asking for help in identifying two men involved in an aggravated robbery of a convenience store on Sunday.

Detectives said the robbery happened at the 7-Eleven located at 2041 West 5600 South.

The first suspect was wearing a blue hoodie and black pants and gray/white Adidas Superstar sneakers. He also had a red bandanna covering his face.

The second suspect was carrying a shotgun and was wearing a blue/gray plaid shirt/flannel jacket, gray sweat-shorts with black trim and black shoes. He was wearing a white bandanna or shirt around the bottom of his face.

If you have any information regarding this robbery or suspects please call the Roy Police Department at 801-774-1100.

