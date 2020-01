RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Riverdale are looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen almost two weeks ago.

According to a post on the Riverdale City Facebook Page, Gustin Michael Martinez ran away from home on January 5.

Gustin left home in his Silver Nissan Altima which was found on Jan 14 abandoned in Los Angeles, California.

If you have seen Gustin, or might know of his wherabouts, please contact Riverdale City Police at 801-629-8221.

