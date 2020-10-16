Police in Payson looking for missing 14-year-old

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Payson are looking for a 14-year-old boy missing since Wednesday.

The juvenile was last seen yesterday in Payson wearing a blue short sleeve shirt and khakis. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 105 lbs with Blue eyes and Brown hair.

Officers requested a reverse 911 call to inform residents of this missing juvenile in the Payson area.

If anyone has any information regarding this juvenile, and or his location please contact Payson Police Department @ 801-794-3970