Police in Ogden investigating after two people shot, including teen, Monday morning

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Ogden are looking for a suspect who shot a man and a teen early Monday morning.

According to a press release issued by Ogden City Police Department Lt. Will Farr, officers were called to the area of 22nd and Monroe Blvd just before 3 a.m. on a report of an attempted homicide.

When officers arrived, they found a teen and a man in his 50s, who police say are related, each with a gunshot wound to their torso. Officers performed life-saving measures of both of the victims until medical arrived.

The victims were transported to the hospital where they both underwent surgery. Both are in stable condition and expected to survive.

Police said they have identified a person of interest through the investigation. They believe the shooting was targeted and the public is not at risk.

No arrests have been made.