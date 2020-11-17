Police in North Ogden hoping to identify car burglary suspect

NORTH OGDEN, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Police in North Ogden are asking for the publics’ help in identifying a suspect in a car burglary case.

Photos posted to the North Ogden Police Department Facebook show the suspect in surveillance footage.

If anyone recognizes the individual, you are asked to call Detective Sempsrott at 801-737-2209.

