NORTH OGDEN, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Police in North Ogden are asking for the publics’ help in identifying a suspect in a car burglary case.
Photos posted to the North Ogden Police Department Facebook show the suspect in surveillance footage.
If anyone recognizes the individual, you are asked to call Detective Sempsrott at 801-737-2209.
- Man who brought bow and arrow to protest in Salt Lake City to spend a year in jail
- Newsfeed Now: Feds prepare for mass COVID-19 vaccinations; AR officer saves 2 people, dog from fire
- Police looking for driver of car who struck, critically injured, 16-year-old pedestrian in Salt Lake City
- Police in North Ogden hoping to identify car burglary suspect
- COVID-19 safety for college kids returning home for Thanksgiving
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.