Police in Murray looking to identify fraud suspect

by: Jennifer Gardiner

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are looking to identify a suspect possibly involved in a case of identity fraud.

According to a post on the Murray Police Department Facebook page, the man is currently wanted for questioning in the case.

If you know who this individual is police are asking you to contact them at 801-264-2673 or 801-840-4000 and reference case 20C001889.

