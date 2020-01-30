Police in Murray investigating accidental shooting involving 3-year-old child

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are investigating after 3-year-old child brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday morning.

According to Murray Police officer Kenny Bass, the boy was brought to the emergency room around 6:30 a.m.

Police say the shooting happened at a home near 5200 South 800 East and police are currently investigating how the child got the gun and the circumstances surrounding how he got shot.

The child was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

An update will be provided as details are released.

