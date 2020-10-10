Police in Murray hoping to identify theft suspect

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman believed to be involved in a theft.

According to a post on the Murray City Police Facebook, the female was last seen in a vehicle in a photo they provided.

If anyone recognizes the woman, you are being asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case 20C018735.

