Police in Murray hoping to identify theft suspect

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman believed to be involved in a theft.
According to a post on the Murray City Police Facebook, the female was last seen in a vehicle in a photo they provided.
If anyone recognizes the woman, you are being asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case 20C018735.
