FOUND: 76-year-old Millcreek man who went missing at 2 a.m.

UDPATE: The Silver Alert for Newel Branson Call has been canceled.
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Millcreek are looking for a 76-year-old man who went missing in the middle of the night.
According to the Department of Public Safety, who issued a Silver Alert for Newel Branson Call, the man was last seen at 4135 South 635 East at 2:30 a.m.
It is not known what direction he was headed or where he was going.
Newel Call is described as a white male, 6′ 1″ tall with grey hair and blue eyes and was wearing a dark blue bathrobe and no shoes.
If anyone sees Newel you are asked to contact the police at 801-840-4000.
- Police still need your help locating elderly Holladay woman missing over a week
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking Hurricane Sally; Wildfires burn in the West
- UHP Trooper hit by semi-truck while assisting with oil spill on I-215
- Louisville to settle wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor’s family
- UPDATE: Battle Creek 2 fire 38% contained
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.