FOUND: 76-year-old Millcreek man who went missing at 2 a.m.

UDPATE: The Silver Alert for Newel Branson Call has been canceled.

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Millcreek are looking for a 76-year-old man who went missing in the middle of the night.

According to the Department of Public Safety, who issued a Silver Alert for Newel Branson Call, the man was last seen at 4135 South 635 East at 2:30 a.m.

It is not known what direction he was headed or where he was going.

Newel Call is described as a white male, 6′ 1″ tall with grey hair and blue eyes and was wearing a dark blue bathrobe and no shoes.

If anyone sees Newel you are asked to contact the police at 801-840-4000.