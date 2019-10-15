Police in Magna looking for suspect accused of stealing car with a child inside in Tooele County; schools on shelter-in-place

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Police in Magna are looking for a suspect accused of stealing a car with a child inside in Tooele County.

Officials say the suspect eventually dropped the child off; the suspect will likely be charged with kidnapping.

The suspect was able to escape from officers in Tooele County but was later spotted by officials in Salt Lake County near 1300 South 5600 West.

The suspect dumped the vehicle in an apartment parking lot near 8400 West 2900 South.

Cyprus High School and Magna Elementary are on shelter-in-place as they search for the suspect.

@UPDSL has initiated a Shelter in Place protocol At @MagnaElementary and @CyprusHS while they attempt to locate a suspect in the area. No direct threat to our schools. Precautionary to ensure student safety. pic.twitter.com/QEG54xZ7RQ — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) October 15, 2019

Here’s what we know>>>

Police searching for suspect in Magna, Nearby school on shelter-in-place Police in Magna are looking for a suspect accused of stealing a car with a child inside in Tooele County. Officials say the suspect dumped the child off along the way. Here's what we know>>https://bit.ly/2oAo8Qi Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

What others are reading: