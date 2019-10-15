Police in Magna looking for suspect accused of stealing car with a child inside in Tooele County; schools on shelter-in-place

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Police in Magna are looking for a suspect accused of stealing a car with a child inside in Tooele County.
Officials say the suspect eventually dropped the child off; the suspect will likely be charged with kidnapping.
The suspect was able to escape from officers in Tooele County but was later spotted by officials in Salt Lake County near 1300 South 5600 West.
The suspect dumped the vehicle in an apartment parking lot near 8400 West 2900 South.
Cyprus High School and Magna Elementary are on shelter-in-place as they search for the suspect.
