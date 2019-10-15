Live Now
Schools on shelter-in-place as police search for Tooele County kidnapping suspect near Magna

Police in Magna looking for suspect accused of stealing car with a child inside in Tooele County; schools on shelter-in-place

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Police in Magna are looking for a suspect accused of stealing a car with a child inside in Tooele County.

Officials say the suspect eventually dropped the child off; the suspect will likely be charged with kidnapping.

The suspect was able to escape from officers in Tooele County but was later spotted by officials in Salt Lake County near 1300 South 5600 West.

The suspect dumped the vehicle in an apartment parking lot near 8400 West 2900 South.

Cyprus High School and Magna Elementary are on shelter-in-place as they search for the suspect.

Here’s what we know>>>

Police searching for suspect in Magna, Nearby school on shelter-in-place

Police in Magna are looking for a suspect accused of stealing a car with a child inside in Tooele County. Officials say the suspect dumped the child off along the way. Here's what we know>>https://bit.ly/2oAo8Qi

Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories