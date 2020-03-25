Police in Layton investigating deadly crash

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Layton are investigating a crash that took the lives of two people.

Police say the crash happened at Tanglewood and Highway 89 around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers say a 30-year-old man driving southbound on Highway 89 crossed over the lines and hit a 50-year-old woman, who was traveling northbound head-on.

According to police, the driver was ejected from his car and both of them died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

