Police in Layton asking for help in locating missing man

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Layton are asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing nearly two weeks.

According to a post on the Layton City Police Department Facebook, Norman Cook is an Air Force Reservist and went missing on September 6.

Layton Police Department is investigating a missing person case involving Norman Cook. Norman is an Air Force Reservist… Posted by Layton City Police Department on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

If anyone has any information or sees Norman Cook, you are asked to contact Layton Police at 801-497-8300

What others are clicking on: