Police in Kaysville asking for public assistance after arresting suspect in aggravated kidnapping

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Kaysville are seeking assistance from the public after arresting a suspect involved in an aggravated kidnapping.

In a press release issued by Kaysville Police, they said Monday night just after 8 p.m. officers responded to an aggravated kidnapping in the area of 1650 South 300 East.

Police were told the suspect was a man with dark hair who was wearing black shorts, a green shirt, and a blue mask. Officers were able to locate the suspect and book him into the Davis County Jail.

Officers and detectives are hoping the public can help them and are currently trying to put together all the evidence.

According to arresting documents at the Davis County Jail, 35-year-old Byron Holth Foster was booked on charges of first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, 2 third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of possession of a weapon while under the influence, intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Police were contacted around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of a man with a gun. That man was also seen following and chasing several individuals on foot. An off-duty police officer in the area located the man, identified as Foster, and forced him to the ground.

A woman told police she was on a run when she noticed Foster following her. She stopped by a church, located at 1650 South 500 East, and Foster pulled a handgun out of his waistband and demanded her move to the right, “Right Now” and told her multiple times to stop selling drugs to his kids.

During the encounter with Foster, the victim told police she felt like her life was threatened and could not leave due to him brandishing a firearm.

She then started to scream for help, at which point several other people arrived and assisted her escape which distracted Foster, documents state.

The two men were told by the woman that Foster had a gun so they started to walk away from him when Foster began to chase them, according to documents.

The men kept a line-of-sight on Foster until a local off duty officer arrived.

When officers took Foster into custody, they removed a Springfield XDS3.3 9mm single stack, with a round in the chamber and a round in the magazine.

Officers said they could immediately detect the odor of alcohol coming from him, according to documents.



Foster said he thought the woman was a local drug dealer and followed her but denied pulling out the handgun or pointing it at anyone.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle over the border in Farmington and found several open containers of alcohol inside.

Police believe possible witnesses, a Polynesian male driving a blue Volkswagon Passat and another male in the area of 300 East may have had an encounter with the suspect. Police would like to talk to these individuals.

Police are also asking anyone within the route shown below they believe the suspect took, to check camera’s and their property for possible evidence.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Kaysville Police at 801-497-7082.