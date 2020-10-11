Police in Herriman looking for 12-year-old girl missing since Friday

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Herriman are looking for a 12-year-old girl missing since Friday afternoon.
Haley White was last seen at her home around 3:00 p.m. Haley may be in the
Herriman area, according to police.
“Although we have no information that Haley is any immediate danger, we are
concerned for her safety primarily due to her age,” said in a press release issued by Herriman City Police.
Haley is 5 feet tall and approximately 140 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was
last seen wearing a pink hoodie, gray/black Nike shoes, and had a blue/black backpack.
Anyone with information on Haley’s whereabouts is asked to contact HPD dispatch at 801-840-4000 and reference case number HR20-12503.
