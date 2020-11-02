Police in Cottonwood Heights looking to identify suspect in hit and run

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Cottonwood Heights are looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run.

In a post on the Cottonwood Heights Police Department Twitter page, they released a photo of the suspect they are looking for.

Police say the man hit someone at the Taco Bell on Fort Union on October 28. The man was seen driving a white truck with a temp plate.

Anyone with information on the susect is asked to call Detective Griffith at 801-944-7013.

