Police in Cottonwood Heights looking to identify suspect in hit and run

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Cottonwood Heights are looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run.

In a post on the Cottonwood Heights Police Department Twitter page, they released a photo of the suspect they are looking for.

Police say the man hit someone at the Taco Bell on Fort Union on October 28. The man was seen driving a white truck with a temp plate.

Help ID hit and run suspect at the Taco Bell on Fort Union (October 28th). Driving a white truck with a temp plate. Tips to Det Griffith 801-944-7013 pic.twitter.com/yI6T7XSsp6 — CH Police (@CHPolice) November 2, 2020

Anyone with information on the susect is asked to call Detective Griffith at 801-944-7013.