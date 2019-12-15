Police in Cottonwood Heights looking for suspect in hit and run rollover

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Cottonwood Heights are searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run rollover.

According to a tweet by the Cottonwood Heights Police, the suspect they are searching for was driving a black newer model full sized 4-Door GMC pick-up truck.

The truck has damage to the passenger side from side swipe and may have white paint from the other car.

The truck was last seen-north on Wasatch at 7121 South. Tips CHPD 801-743-7000.

What others are clicking on: