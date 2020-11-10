13-year-old from Clearfield missing since Saturday found safe

UPDATE (11/10/2020 10:00 a.m.) – Police have indicated the boy has been found safe. No other details were released.

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Clearfield are asking for help in locating a 13-year-old boy missing since Saturday.

According to police Giordan “Gio”Giuntini was last seen near 450 East 450 South around 4 p.m.

Gio is only temporarily living in Clearfield and is unfamiliar with the area.

The boy’s mom tells ABC4 her son is high functioning autistic and has been missing from the Youth Health Associates Stepping Stones program. According to her, Gio has short-term memory issues and cannot read or write, and can be easily taken advantage of.

Gio was last seen wearing a black Champion hoodie and dark grey sweatpants. He is described as a white male who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has seen Gio or knows of his whearabouts, please call Clearfield Police at 801-252-2806.