Police in Brazil shoot, kill man who entered Missionary Training Center with knife

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SAO PAULO, Brazil (ABC4 News)- All missionaries are safe after a man with a knife attempted to enter The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Training Center in Sao Paulo Wednesday morning.

Nei Garcia the Brazil Area Director of Public Affairs said security guards detained the man until police arrived.

“At some point, when the intruder attempted to attack police, he was shot and killed by police,” Garcia said.

Garcia said missionaries and staff will receive any support they need.

“We are grateful for the prayers and support that have been offered at this time both for the missionaries and the family of the individual who was killed,” he added.



