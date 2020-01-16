Police in Bountiful seek suspects in gym locker theft/credit card fraud cases

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Bountiful are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in a gym locker/vehicle burglary credit card fraud case.

In a Tweet, on the Bountiful City PD Twitter page, detectives are asking for anyone who might recognize the individuals seen in photos to contact them at 801-298-6000 and reference case #19-3511.

This is another gym locker/vehicle burglary credit card fraud case. If you know who these two are, please call 801-298-6000 or reach us on social media. Reference case 19-3511.

If you are in these photos and this whole thing is some wild misunderstanding, please call us as well. pic.twitter.com/RSjahJmOy2 — BountifulCityPD (@bountifulcityPD) January 16, 2020

