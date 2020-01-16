Live Now
Police in Bountiful seek suspects in gym locker theft/credit card fraud cases

by: Jennifer Gardiner

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Bountiful are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in a gym locker/vehicle burglary credit card fraud case.

In a Tweet, on the Bountiful City PD Twitter page, detectives are asking for anyone who might recognize the individuals seen in photos to contact them at 801-298-6000 and reference case #19-3511.

