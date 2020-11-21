Police in Bountiful looking to identify attempted vehicle burglary suspect

BOUNTIFUL (ABC4 News) – Police in Bountiful have released two videos of a suspect involved in attempted vehicle burglaries they are hoping the public can help identify.

The first video was posted to the Bountiful Police Department Facebook a couple of days ago. Someone saw the post and reported the same thing happened to them and provided another video to police.

“Video may not be that great, but I have a feeling someone will know this person based off what you can see in the video,” police stated in their post.



“Now I have a much stronger feeling that we will catch him,” a second post stated. “Thanks to the person who saw our previous post then called to report that it also happened to him. This is why we tell people to report crime when it happens. Had they not come forward with this video, our chances at solving other vehicle burglaries would be much lower, and even if we caught him, we would only have been able to charge him for the burglaries we knew he committed.”

Police say if you happen to know this individual, please reach out to them on social media or call dispatch at 801-298-6000.