Police: Impaired teen driving wrong way narrowly avoids head-on collision with deputy

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after driving the wrong way and narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with a deputy in Utah County.

According to Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon, a deputy was driving north on Pony Express Parkway in Eagle Mountain on Tuesday, shortly after midnight.

The road in this area is one lane in each direction with a raised median in the center. The deputy saw a car driving south, coming toward him on the wrong side of the median in his lane.

The deputy pulled onto the median to avoid a collision when the driver passed the deputy and stopped.

Cannon said the deputy spoke to the driver, identified as Payton Christensen, 18, of Saratoga Springs, who appeared to have difficulty walking and had slurred speech.

Following field sobriety tests Christensen was arrested for DUI.

He was booked into jail on charges including DUI, possession of alcohol and tobacco by a minor, open container, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Christensen later submitted to tests at the jail and his alcohol level was .084. Additionally, he was also found to have THC and methamphetamine in his system.

Christensen told the Deputy he had “just finished smoking two bowls” of marijuana.

