Police: Impaired driver who caused crash facing 5th DUI

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man arrested for driving under the influence has now been charged with his 5th DUI.

Jerald Faggen, 42, was arrested Sunday after police responded to a crash at 3300 South 700 East on a report of a crash.

When officers arrived, the found Faggen behind the wheel of a car that had rear-ended another vehicle. Police said Faggen’s eyes were glossy and red, his speech was slurred and they could smell alcohol coming from him, documents state.

In a search of Faggen’s vehicle, police found two open containers of alcohol.

Faggen was arrested and booked into jail on charges of misdemeanor DUI, having an alcohol restricted driver’s license, open container, operating without a license and speeding.

Faggen was convicted of felony DUI in September 2018, misdemeanor DUI’s in 2009 and 2017 and was charged for DUI in April of 2018, but those charges were later dismissed.

Faggen was also convicted of felony attempted drug possession with the intent to distribute and driving without a license 2009.

