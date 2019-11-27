Police: Impaired driver assaults several people after causing two crashes on freeway

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police said he was impaired at the time he drove recklessly on the freeway, then assaulted several individuals after causing two crashes Tuesday afternoon.

According to arresting documents, troopers responded to a report of a crash and a fight in progress to the I-15 Southbound freeway at 5300 South around 4:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, Miguel Alfonso Martinez, who was detained by first responding troopers, said he was involved in a crash and a fight with the other party. Troopers said they could smell a strong odor of an alcohol coming from Martinez, documents state.

Troopers said Martinez’s eyes were glossy and red, his speech was slurred and he had trouble comprehending what they were saying, according to documents.

Multiple witnesses told troopers Martinez was driving recklessly, cutting other vehicles off and speeding. One witness said Martinez crashed into the back of a vehicle, tried to drive away, then crashed into the back of another vehicle, documents state.

Documents further stated Martinez then tried to get back into his vehicle and drive away unsuccessfully. Martinez then got out and assaulted several people during a confrontation.

Martinez said he was sorry after he was placed inside the caged patrol car but then refused to speak to troopers any further, according to documents.

Once at the UHP office in Murray, Martinez refused to take a field sobriety test or a breathalyzer. Blood was drawn from Martinez after a warrant was approved.

While the trooper was booking evidence, Martinez became more aggressive, threw the table and chairs, breaking one of the table legs. Martinez also spit all over the room, documents state.

Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of DUI, reckless driving, driving too fast for the conditions, improper lane change, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, assault and damage to jails.

