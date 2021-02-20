Police identify victim of fatal crash in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Officers have identified the victim of a fatal Provo crash, Friday.

The Department of Public Safety identifies the driver as 23-year-old Makenna Goodwin of Saratoga Springs.

On February 17th, Officials say the driver took her Toyota Corolla southbound on I-15 in Provo and as she approached milepost 264 at about 8:50 a.m., for an unknown reason, she drifted into the right shoulder barrier.

Reports then go on to illustrate that as the driver hit the barrier, her Corolla slid back into oncoming traffic and was hit by an approaching semi in a T-bone style collision.

Goodwin was quickly transported to a hospital where on February 19th, 2021 she succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the collision with the semi.