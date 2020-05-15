Police identify suspect killed during home invasion in Utah County

VINEYARD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have identified a man killed during a home-invasion robbery in Vineyard on Tuesday.

Robert Jalil Williams, age 20, of Salt Lake City died after he entered an apartment with several other people and was shot by the resident.

Before police arrived, several of the suspects had fled from the scene.

Police later arrested Sarh Jabbah, Baboucarr Trawally, Gabriel Trane and Diego Fuentez were booked into the Utah County Jail on misdemeanor robbery charges and two juvenile girls were taken to the Slate Canyon Youth Center Detention Center.

The suspects told police they went to the home because one of their female friends claimed the man who lived at the home drugged and raped her, document state.

They also believed the man had drugs so the plan was to assault him as revenge, and steal his drugs.

During the robbery, Williams was shot and died at the scene.