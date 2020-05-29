OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have identified the suspect involved in Thursday’s officer involved shooting that claimed the life of an Ogden police officer.

John Benedict Coleman, 53, was also killed during the shooting.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue around 2:14 p.m. when a woman had called 911 to report her husband was threatening to kill her. When officers arrived, they were confronted by the man on the front porch and retreated back into the home.

Two officers were shot as they approached the scene and the man started shooting through the door. One officer was killed and the other was treated and released at a local hospital.

The identity of the officer has not yet been released.

A background check on Coleman shows he had no criminal history in Utah but police said he does have a criminal history.