OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have identified the officer who died after being shot responding to a domestic incident in Odgen Thursday.

Officer Nate Lyday was 24-years-old and had served on the Department for 15 months. Lyday comes from a family of officers, his father was a police officer and his brother currently works as a code enforcement officer for Ogden City.

Related: Ogden officer shot, killed after responding to domestic violence call

He was getting ready to celebrate his 5th wedding anniversary with his wife.

“He was always smiling and he loved his job, he seemed to be pretty task oriented and handled his calls with honor,” said Lt. B. Eynon “He worked over an above the call of duty.”

Related: PHOTOS: Honoring Ogden’s fallen officer Nate Lyday

As more information is released about the officer, we will continue to bring you more information about his life and his career.