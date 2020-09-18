Police identify motorcyclist who died after hitting parked car in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have identified a motorcyclist has died after police say he struck a parked car in Taylorsville early Friday morning.

According to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler, the crash happened near 5500 South 3200 West just before 2 a.m.

The rider, identified as 56-year-old Terry Chavez, was traveling with another motorcyclist and was headed north on 3200 West when he struck the car. When officers arrived, Chavez had already died.

The crash remains under investigation.