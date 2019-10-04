Police find large amounts of drugs in chase suspect’s car after he crashed into a pond

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 26-year-old man is facing several felonies after taking officers responding to a shots fired call on a 90 mph chase through multiple cities.

Arresting documents state while officers were responding to the area of 700 West Jackson around 9:45 p.m. an officer spotted the suspect’s car.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, driven by Luis Ayair Gomez-Lopez, he took off and fled north, through multiple jurisdictions before crashing into a pond off Legacy Highway around 1200 North.

The Gomez-Lopez attempted to flee on foot but was soon apprehended after K9 units were called in to assist.

Documents further state officers located distributable amounts of meth and heroin, along with a large sum of cash.

Post Miranda, Gomez-Lopez admitted he intentionally fled from officers to avoid apprehension and also admitted to the possession and distribution of the drugs. He additionally told officers half of the cash located was a result of drug distribution, according to documents.

Gomez-Lopez was booked into jail on two counts second-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance and fleeing from police and third-degree felony failure to stop at the command of an officer.

A background check for Gomez-Lopez shows he was arrested in June for criminal mischief and domestic violence in the presence of a child (x2). No other criminal history in Utah was found.

