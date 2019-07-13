Police: Father in custody after causing serious injury to infant son that caused his death

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A father is in custody after his infant died from severe head injuries Saturday.

West Valley police say just before 4 a.m. on July 12, they were dispatched to an apartment at 4002 South Boulder Pines for a five and half-month-old child not breathing.

Shawn Malik Johnson told police that he took his son for a walk and when they returned the child became unresponsive.

The child was reportedly rushed to the hospital where medical personnel found that the baby had multiple severe head injuries, according to police.

Police said after they interviewed Johnson, they found that he had caused the injuries on this son.

On July 13, the infant was removed from life support, according to police.

Johnson was booked into jail on charges of child abuse with intent to inflict serious injury, child abuse homicide, and obstruction of Justice.

