EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – Attention: Bear crossing ahead.

The Ephraim City Police Department stopped traffic Tuesday afternoon to ensure a bear could safely cross a road.

Officers received reports of the bear in Pioneer Cemetery, but the person who called police was worried.

“The reporting party was concerned that the bear was headed toward Highway 89 and didn’t want it to get hit,” Ephraim City police wrote in a Facebook post.

So officers quickly responded, and stopped traffic on the highway to allow the bear to safely cross.

Courtesy: Ephraim City Police Department

A Division of Natural Resources Officer then followed the bear to the east mountains to make sure the bear made it “safe and sound.”

This bear sighting comes just one day after a black bear was spotted roaming around a middle school campus in Morgan County

Wildlife officials said a nearby houndsmen used dogs to keep the black bear elevated in a tree until officials could arrive at the scene.

DWR crews safely tranquilized that bear and are now in the process of relocating it.