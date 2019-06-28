Police: Drunk driver hits firefighter, then files false stolen car report

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City firefighter is recovering after he was hit by a drunk driver while responding to a fire Friday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to a fire alarm near 374 West and 250 South, according to officials.

A firefighter tried to stop a man trying to drive between fire trucks and cars parked on the street but officials say the suspect ignored the warning and continued to drive.

The drunk driver hit the firefighter and kept driving, according to police.

The firefighter was transported to the hospital with a cut to his hands and other minor injuries.

Police said moments later, the suspect filed a police report saying his car was stolen.

The suspect has since been arrested and is now facing charges for DUI, hit and run, failure to obey a public official and filling a false police report.

