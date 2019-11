SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is dead after he was ejected from his car in a crash on Redwood Road, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said the crash happened at 1201 South Redwood Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

A car, apparently traveling at a high rate of speed, collided with a mini-van.

The man driving the car was ejected from the car and killed instantly, and the people in the minivan were treated at an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said police.